Deputies search for husband of woman who was shot to death in Pine Village North neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for the husband of a 48-year-old woman who was shot and killed early Sunday in the Pine Village North neighborhood of northeast Houston.

Deputies responded to the shooting at about midnight on Sunday in the 12200 block of West Village Drive. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Family members told investigators that the woman was in the process of a divorce from her husband of about 30 years, Ever Navarrete. They said she recently moved to this location and was receiving help from loved ones to remodel the unit.

"That had become an emotional issue between the couple last night. He arrived here at this location, confronted her, and opened fire on her," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "We always say that during that time when a couple is splitting up or talking divorce, it can be oftentimes the most volatile. In this case, this proved to be true once again."

Navarrete, 55, was not supposed to know where the victim was currently living, according to what the family told HCSO. Deputies said at least 14 shots were fired at the crime scene.

"It appears from what we are gathering that this was meant to be a safe place for her. I don't know how he would have found out or if someone told him, but when somebody's hellbent on finding some, they ultimately will," Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said there was another person who was present during the altercation and was able to give a description of the suspect and getaway vehicle to investigators.

Gonzalez said Navarrete fled the scene in a 2002 white GMC pickup truck with the license plate, PBV 3006. Right now, he is considered to be a person of interest, not a suspect. It is unknown if the couple has a history of domestic violence, but it is believed they have ties to the Rosenberg area and have several adult children together.

"We're still trying to put all the pieces together. We're making sure that we do our due diligence. He hasn't been charged at this point yet. But in these initial stages, we want to get his side of the story and find out exactly what happened. We don't want to draw conclusions strictly from parts of limited information," Gonzalez said.

HCSO encourages victims of domestic violence to consult with organizations like the Houston Area Women's Center to develop a safety plan when they are trying to leave their partners in dangerous situations.

"These aren't foolproof. These aren't 100% safeguards against everything. But it's about being just thoughtful in the steps that you take, especially when you're nearing divorce, and there's weapons involved," Gonzalez said.

If you have any information about Navarrete's whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.



