Mississippi police arrest man accused of killing woman at SW Houston motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a woman's murder at a southwest Houston hotel one month ago.

Joshua Zimmerman, 30, also known as Vincent Guerino Juliano, was charged in the shooting death of Keyanna Mercer, 23.

On Sept. 2, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a woman found dead at the Red Carpet Inn on Hornwood Drive, near the Southwest Freeway.

Police arrived to find Mercer with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into her death revealed the hotel room was rented to Zimmerman and Mercer. Witnesses told police they heard screaming from the room before a gunshot was fired. Zimmerman was then seen leaving alone.

Zimmerman was initially named a person of interest. But, on Sept. 5, he was charged for his alleged role in the shooting.

Then, on Sept. 29, officers with the Southaven Police Department in Mississippi arrested Zimmerman on separate felony charges.

He was booked into the DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting to be extradited back to Harris County.

