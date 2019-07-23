htx clear lake

HTX+: $5.3M mansion up for sale called the 'Jewel of the Bay Area'

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- Nestled along Twin Oaks Boulevard is a waterfront property known as the "Jewel Of The Bay Area."

It's now up for sale, and if you've got millions, it and everything inside can be yours. From the air to the ground, the McNaught mansion is undeniably stunning.

The home was originally owned and designed by New York Times best-selling romance novelist Judith McNaught.

"What a wonderful place to live and to write," realtor Phyllis Foster said.

Foster gave ABC13's Erica Simon a grand tour and breakdown of the numbers.

"The house is listed at $5.3 million and it's a bargain at that price. It includes all of the fine furnishings that you're looking at throughout the house," she explained.

There are six to seven bedrooms, six and a half baths and is a whopping 11,601 square feet. The entire lot, including a luxurious pool, is just under an acre. It's located in the Marina Del Sol Estates on the south side of Clear Lake.

McNaught threw a number of parties here, with the Houston Symphony often serving as the entertainment.

"(She loved) having friends over and people over that she could entertain. She loved people. She did a lot of charity work. So many of the fundraisers were held right here at this house," Foster continued.

The pieces in the home are mostly custom-made by a California-based designer.

"The chandeliers throughout the house are Swarovski crystal. There are at least four of them. This is Verde marble, which is really nice. The whole (master) suite itself is over 2,000 square feet."

The closet --- well, it's like a room if its own.

To sum it up, this two-story beauty is more than just a house. It's downright scenic staple in this community.

"It has the best view in the whole Clear Lake area. You have a water view from east to west to north to south, almost on every side," Foster said with a smile.

