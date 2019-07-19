HTX

SkyDrone13 flies above the water of Clear Lake for HTX+

Water enthusiasts like to cruise Clear Lake by boat.

But SkyDrone13 took to the skies to give us a bird's eye view of the area.

Do you recognize any of the locations we flew over?

We're exploring Clear Lake and Bay Area Houston with our HTX+ series.

Be sure to view our in-depth stories from these communities here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
