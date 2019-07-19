Water enthusiasts like to cruise Clear Lake by boat.
But SkyDrone13 took to the skies to give us a bird's eye view of the area.
Do you recognize any of the locations we flew over?
We're exploring Clear Lake and Bay Area Houston with our HTX+ series.
Be sure to view our in-depth stories from these communities here.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
SkyDrone13 flies above the water of Clear Lake for HTX+
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News