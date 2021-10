Houston real estate expert shares 5 tips for first-time buyers

HOUSTON, Texas -- As virtually everyone living in Houston right now knows, this real estate market is one of the hottest in the country.In what's been described as a " buying bonanza ," homes are for sale all over the region, which might have renters thinking it's time to jump on the home-ownership ladder.Not so fast.First-time buyers face real pitfalls. Jeremiah Jackson, retail sales manager for the Houston market for real estate powerhouse Orchard , shares with CultureMap his advice on common mistakes to avoid when buying that initial home.