real estate

Houston real estate expert shares 5 tips for first-time buyers

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's real estate market reaches record levels

HOUSTON, Texas -- As virtually everyone living in Houston right now knows, this real estate market is one of the hottest in the country.

In what's been described as a "buying bonanza," homes are for sale all over the region, which might have renters thinking it's time to jump on the home-ownership ladder.

Not so fast.

First-time buyers face real pitfalls. Jeremiah Jackson, retail sales manager for the Houston market for real estate powerhouse Orchard, shares with CultureMap his advice on common mistakes to avoid when buying that initial home.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonbudgetpersonal financehome tiphomereal estatehouston culturemap
REAL ESTATE
Home rental scam disguises fake listings for real homes
Texas tops list of popular destinations for international homebuyers
Houston suburb scores near the top in realtor survey
Fort Bend's massive mixed-use development to grow even larger
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News