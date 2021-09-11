september 11

September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

EMBED <>More Videos

2021 9/11 Reading of the names

MANHATTAN, New York -- The families of the World Trade Center victims returned to Lower Manhattan for the remembrance ceremony to read the names of the lives lost on Sept.11, 2001.

Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.

"As we recite the names we lost, my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.

In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of the names as they appear on the Memorial in New York City is available from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Reading of the Names- A through Be
EMBED More News Videos

The reading of the names of those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- Be through C
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- D through De
EMBED More News Videos

Reading the names of the people we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- De-Fl
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- F-He
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- He-J
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering the people lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- K-L
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- P-Ro
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- Ro-T
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- U-Z
EMBED More News Videos

Remembering those lost on September 11



'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day



Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkwashington dcworld trade centerseptember 11fdnynypdterrorismseptember 11th
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
9/11 20 Years Later: Click for reflections, photos and stories
SEPTEMBER 11
9/11 Tribute in Light will shine bright over NYC to mark 20 years
9/11 Names - U through Z
9/11 Names - Ro through T
9/11 Names - P through Ro
TOP STORIES
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Suspect out on bond after execution-style killing, court records show
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
Show More
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
Beautiful today, but keep an eye on the Gulf this weekend
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
NC-based airline agent remembers mid-air call about 9/11 hijacking
More TOP STORIES News