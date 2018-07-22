Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry

NEW YORK --
The rapper known as Tekashi69 says two men forced him from a car at a New York City intersection and robbed him of jewelry.

The New York Police Department says the rapper went to a police precinct early Sunday to report what happened to him.

Authorities say he stated he had been the passenger in a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn and the two men got out and forced him into their car.

Police say the rapper says the men forced him to call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did. Police say the rapper reports the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left.

Police say the rapper became uncooperative after filing the report.

RELATED: Tekashi69 surrenders in alleged fan choking case in Harris Co.

Rapper Tekashi69 turned himself into authorities in Harris County as part of an assault case from Jan. 2018.

