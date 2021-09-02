Proud pops: Master P chats with ABC13 about son's decision to play for UH

"He's an elite athlete, and he's been playing basketball since he was like 3 years old, so he was born to ball," Master P said of his son, Mercy Miller.
Mercy is the No. 1 ranked basketball player in Minnesota for the class of 2024. Earlier this week, the 15-year-old committed to play his college basketball for the University of Houston.
In a Zoom interview with ABC13's Adam Winkler from his home in California, Master P reveals his son turned down $500,000 from Overtime Elite, an NBA development league, to pursue a career with the Coogs.
"We have to think about education and our future," Master P explained. "We need something to fall back on. Our family is in a great situation, so we want to invest in education and have a plan B. What if he gets hurt?"
It doesn't hurt that the rapper, who used to live in Houston, still has family ties to the Bayou City.
"My auntie coaches out in Houston," he noted. "My mom lives out there, so it's like, it's a family atmosphere."
Plus, playing basketball for UH is a family tradition. The rapper was a member of the basketball team in the late 1980s.
"My son is way better than me," he said with a smile. "He's the type of talent that can change an organization."
Master P: A proud father and an honest one, too.