Rapper Master P's 15-year-old son commits to playing basketball for the UH Cougars

Mercy Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore at Minnehaha Academy, made an early commitment to play basketball for the UH Cougars, his dad announced on social media.
Mercy is ranked as the number one Class of 2024 basketball player in the state of Minnesota.
According to Master P, whose full name is Percy Miller, Mercy is already focused on winning a championship at UH.
"For the future, he's focused on winning a College Championship where all the great legends came from like Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler," he wrote on Instagram. "And that's why he decided to make an early commitment to the University of Houston."
Master P said that during just his first year in high school, Mercy already won a state championship.
Before his career as a rapper, Master P himself briefly attended UH on a basketball scholarship.
