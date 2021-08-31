university of houston

Rapper Master P's 15-year-old son commits to playing basketball for the UH Cougars

Rapper Master P's son is a committed UH Cougar, and he's only 15

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rap icon Master P's son is officially going to be a University of Houston Cougar.

Mercy Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore at Minnehaha Academy, made an early commitment to play basketball for the UH Cougars, his dad announced on social media.

Mercy is ranked as the number one Class of 2024 basketball player in the state of Minnesota.

According to Master P, whose full name is Percy Miller, Mercy is already focused on winning a championship at UH.

"For the future, he's focused on winning a College Championship where all the great legends came from like Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler," he wrote on Instagram. "And that's why he decided to make an early commitment to the University of Houston."

Master P said that during just his first year in high school, Mercy already won a state championship.

Before his career as a rapper, Master P himself briefly attended UH on a basketball scholarship.

One alumnus said he remembers going to a game once not because of the team or the sport, but because his chemistry professor offered extra credit in exchange for attendance. Now, it's an entirely different story when it comes to fans filling up the stands.

