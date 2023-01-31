13 Investigates: 3 inmate deaths occur at Harris County jail in the month of January

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third inmate has died inside of the Harris County Jail this month

Rajdeep Singh Bains, 41, was booked into jail on Dec. 3, 2022, on a family violence charge and died on Jan. 11, 2023.

Bains had "a history of numerous medical problems when he was booked into jail," according to a custodial death report the county submitted to the Texas Attorney General last week.

The report says he was transported to a local hospital on Jan. 4 for "altered mental status" and was intubated five days later.

"On Jan. 11, 2023, a neurological test was performed on (Bains), and it was determined he had no brain activity. At 3:18 p.m., a medical doctor pronounced death," the report says.

13 Investigates reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office late Monday afternoon for more information about the in-custody death and will update this story with their response.

In the past, HCSO released limited details surrounding the deaths of individuals in the jail's custody outside of what is reported to the state.

However, the jail is under scrutiny by the state for failing to comply with at least two jail standards, including not booking inmates within 48 hours and not providing an inmate with life-saving medication.

In 2022, 28 inmates died in HCSO's custody, including 25 under the jail's care.

It was the highest number of annual inmate deaths in a decade. The jail's population was also the highest it has been in a decade, with more than 10,000 inmates, including even more individuals who have been charged with crimes but are housed in facilities in Louisiana and west Texas.

If the pace of inmate deaths this year continues, the jail is on track to exceed the number of deaths it had last year.

The other two inmates who have died this year are 31-year-old Jacoby Pillow and 59-year-old Gary Wayne Smith.

The jail says Smith, who was booked on Dec. 6, 2022, was on a parole violation and had "numerous medical conditions."

"On Jan. 10, 2023, while housed in a single-cell in the infirmary, a medication nurse was unable to wake (Smith). Medical staff responded, started CPR, and transported (Smith) to the clinic," according to the county.

Smith died that day.

Pillow was arrested on Jan. 1 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Records show he was given a $100 bond and was released when he reportedly assaulted a detention officer, resulting in an additional charge that was accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Jail staff used force to restrain Pillow to regain control, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

He was evaluated and cleared to return to a cell.

Later, a jail employee was making rounds when he saw Pillow unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff tried to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

