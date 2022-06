Former Texas electronics giant RadioShack reboots as cryptocurrency company

EMBED >More News Videos Stefan Thomas says he long ago "made peace" with the reality he may never gain access to his $220 million bitcoin fortune.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Although the RadioShack electronics retail chain essentially crumbled following bankruptcy filings in 2015 and 2017, the name has survived for 100 years. In a bid to make RadioShack relevant for another 100 years, the brand's new owner is making a play for one of the hottest, and most controversial, emerging business sectors in the world - cryptocurrency.Seeking to capitalize on RadioShack's global brand name, Miami-based owner Retail Ecommerce Ventures is propelling RadioShack (once based in Fort Worth) into the promising yet murky territory of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is digital currency built on a technology platform known as blockchain; bitcoin is perhaps the best-known type of cryptocurrency. In November, the size of the global cryptocurrency market surpassed $3 trillion."The need for a bridge between the CEOs who control the world's corporations and the new world of cryptocurrencies will most likely come in the form of a well-known, century-old brand. RadioShack is perfect," RadioShack proclaims on its website.