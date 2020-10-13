Firefighter's Facebook posts featuring racist memes prompts HFD investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston firefighter posted racist memes on his social media accounts.The memes, which are known as humorous photos or videos that feature a piece of text, were posted on the firefighter's Facebook page in July and September.The images were based on making fun of Black Republicans, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.Cameron has received backlash for his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.Another meme featured Herman Cain, a onetime Republican presidential candidate.Eyewitness News reached out to the firefighter for comment, but has not received a response.