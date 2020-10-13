Firefighter's Facebook posts featuring racist memes prompts HFD investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston firefighter posted racist memes on his social media accounts.
The memes, which are known as humorous photos or videos that feature a piece of text, were posted on the firefighter's Facebook page in July and September.
The images were based on making fun of Black Republicans, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Cameron has received backlash for his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
Another meme featured Herman Cain, a onetime Republican presidential candidate.
Eyewitness News reached out to the firefighter for comment, but has not received a response.
Meanwhile, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena issued the following statement:
"These posts are deeply disturbing and have no place in the Houston Fire Department. Any current employee involved with bigoted activity will be held accountable. I take these issues very seriously and have directed the department's Professional Standards Office to investigate the online content to determine If any violation of department policies was committed. The City of Houston's Office of Inspector General will also review the complaint.
Racist memes and otherwise offensive social media posts allegedly made by any member of our department will erode the public's trust and confidence in the Houston Fire Department. I strongly condemn violence and racism in any form and such actions by members of our department will not be tolerated. Firefighters who have taken the oath to protect and serve must understand that what they do represents this organization. I am confident that the overwhelming majority of Houston firefighters regularly act with integrity and professionalism."
