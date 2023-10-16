The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man outside a Quick Mart service center along Fuqua Street and Beamer Road.

Investigation underway into deadly shooting outside Quick Mart service center in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators are outside a service center in southeast Houston where police say a deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 1:30 p.m. outside the Quik Mart service center on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, seeing a man down, and the suspect taking off on foot.

Authorities confirmed one man died but did not release additional information.

Police haven't provided a description of any possible suspects.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, two homicides were reported in the last 12 months in the area, including Sagemont, which is home to an estimated 22,000 people.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

