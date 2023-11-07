Surveillance video captures 2 men wanted in purse snatching incident at north Houston gas station

The purse snatchers were caught on camera taking off in a white Chevrolet four-door sedan after robbing a woman while she was sitting inside her car.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need help catching two suspects accused of snatching a 43-year-old woman's purse at a north Houston gas station in broad daylight.

The Houston Police Department said on Monday, Sept. 11, at about 11 a.m., a woman was sitting in her vehicle at the gas pumps at a convenience store at the 7900 block of Jensen Drive.

Surveillance video released by HPD shows the suspects grabbing her purse and medication and then getting into a white Chevrolet four-door sedan and taking off from the scene.

According to HPD, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at her while demanding her property.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, mid to late 20s, slim build, black hoodie, which is tightly fastened around his head and face, blue or dark jean shorts, and black tennis shoes. Suspect also had a red and black colored tattoo on one of his hands.

Suspect No. 2: Black male, between 20 to 30 years old, dark skin, with shoulder-length dreads, wearing gray shorts, black T-shirt, and black shoes.

The following distinct attributes were noted on the suspect vehicle:

Front plate was not fixed to the front bumper of the vehicle.

The front driver rim is distinct from the rest of the rims displaying a different rim pattern.

The radio antenna located near the rear windshield is black.

The driver door handle appears to have a portion missing exposing a black-colored portion on the handle, as opposed to being all white.

The rear license plate holder bracket is black with unknown white lettering in the center.

The vehicle is a white 2016 to 2020 model Chevrolet Cruze.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.