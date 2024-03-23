WATCH LIVE

Man steals woman's purse moments after he was released from Harris County Jail, documents state

Saturday, March 23, 2024
Todd May is behind bars once again after documents state he bonded out on a trespassing charge and stole a woman's purse shortly after.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was re-arrested the same day he was released from jail for a different crime.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Todd May stole a woman's purse about a block from the Harris County Jail on Tuesday.

He had just been released on a $100 bond after being arrested for trespassing Monday at the Harris County Jury Assembly Building.

Deputies say May walked to a parking lot on Baker Street and swiped the victim's purse while she was assisting someone with an exit gate.

Court documents list the victim as a detention officer, but the sheriff's office said she's a parking lot attendant employed by a parking lot company.

The victim flagged down a deputy who found May at a bus stop around the corner from the jail.

Eyewitness News was told May had the victim's purse and even his bond paperwork from his last arrest hours earlier.

A search of May's criminal history reveals 19 arrests over an eight-year period and several more arrests since.

Most are for minor things like trespassing and public intoxication, but there are also more serious charges, including assault.

May was arrested on a theft charge and is held on a $10,000 bond.

