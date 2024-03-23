Man steals woman's purse moments after he was released from Harris County Jail, documents state

Todd May is behind bars once again after documents state he bonded out on a trespassing charge and stole a woman's purse shortly after.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man was re-arrested the same day he was released from jail for a different crime.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Todd May stole a woman's purse about a block from the Harris County Jail on Tuesday.

He had just been released on a $100 bond after being arrested for trespassing Monday at the Harris County Jury Assembly Building.

Deputies say May walked to a parking lot on Baker Street and swiped the victim's purse while she was assisting someone with an exit gate.

Court documents list the victim as a detention officer, but the sheriff's office said she's a parking lot attendant employed by a parking lot company.

The victim flagged down a deputy who found May at a bus stop around the corner from the jail.

Eyewitness News was told May had the victim's purse and even his bond paperwork from his last arrest hours earlier.

A search of May's criminal history reveals 19 arrests over an eight-year period and several more arrests since.

Most are for minor things like trespassing and public intoxication, but there are also more serious charges, including assault.

May was arrested on a theft charge and is held on a $10,000 bond.

