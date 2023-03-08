The woman was filling up a jug at a water station on Bissonnet when a car pulled up next to hers, video shows. She tried to stop the suspect, but he was armed.

Video shows thief pull gun on woman who tried to stop him from stealing her purse, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Alief tried to stop the suspects who stole her purse, until Houston police said she saw they pointed a gun at her.

The purse snatching happened at a parking lot water station last month in the 12200 block of Bissonnet near South Kirkwood.

As the woman was filling up a jug, a car pulled up next to hers, Houston police said.

Video released by HPD this week shows a man get out and open her car door, stealing her purse and cell phone.

When she saw what was happening, police said she tried to confront the suspects, but they pulled out a gun. That's when they drove off.

The suspect is described as a Black man ranging from 20 to 25 years old. Police said he stands at 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.