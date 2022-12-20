New virtual Puppy Food Bank launches to support 'no kill' pet rescues in Texas

A cute and cuddly puppy is on many a kid's holiday list, but officials are warning consumers to be alert about new puppy scams on the rise.

This month, Texas welcomes a new food bank specifically dedicated to serving pets in need. The Puppy Food Bank is a new 501(c) nonprofit organization working to provide food supplies to pet rescue organizations committed to being "no kill."

The San Antonio-based group focuses on helping pet rescue organizations face the massive influx of animals arriving daily at local shelters across Texas. According to their website, the virtual pet food bank works with "pet food distributors to ship pet food directly to shelters, organizations, and approved fosters."

The video above is from a previous report.

The organization specifically supports "no kill" pet rescues across the state, currently serving groups in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Dallas-Fort Worth. The organization's first local partner, according to a media release, is God's Dogs Rescue, located in Van Ormy, Texas.

To read the rest of this story, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.