Inmates use bedsheets to escape from 12th floor of Oklahoma jail; Manhunt underway for 1 escapee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who used a rope made of bedsheets to escape from the 12th floor of an Oklahoma jail.

Officials told KOCO-TV that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oklahoma County Detention Center inmates Jose Hernandez and Pablo Robledo broke a cell window and shimmied down the building using linens tied together.

During the escape attempted, Hernandez broke his leg and was detained around 7:00 a.m.

Robledo escaped, and a manhunt is underway involving local, state and federal departments.



KOCO-TV reported that records show Robledo was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail in June 2019 on several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic abuse.
