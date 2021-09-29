LGBTQ+ Pride

Storms push Pride Houston block party back 1 more week

Pride Houston returns to its roots with Montrose block party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians ready to celebrate Pride in the city will have to wait just a little longer.

Late Tuesday, Pride Houston announced it is moving Saturday's Montrose Block Party to next Saturday, Oct. 9, as storms are expected to move through the area this weekend.

A statement from Pride Houston reads:
"Due to the inclement weather predicted for this weekend coupled by thunderstorms, lightning and high winds, it is unsafe to build a stage, set up sound equipment nor would it be safe for our attendees (and) volunteers. The weather is not predicted to be just light rain showers but instead more hazardous. As always, we are putting safety at the forefront and moving the event to the following weekend, Saturday, October 9th. Our headline entertainment, Deborah Cox, is confirmed for the new date; the party will still go on as planned but in safe and sunny weather."

The 21-and-up event, happening near Buddy's bar on Grant St., will mark Pride Houston's return to the historic Montrose neighborhood for the first time in six years.

It's a party that has been a long time coming, especially after Houston's Pride parade and festival was cancelled twice in two years due to spiking coronavirus infections.

"With everything that's going on in this last year and a half, with the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant, still plaguing our community, we quite frankly need a win," Pride Houston president Thasia Madison said. "We needed a reason to celebrate, and what better way than bringing Pride back to its roots and delivering on that promise of putting pride back in the community."

Out of an abundance of caution, Madison said attendance for the block party is capped at 5,000 people. Safety protocols for the day's events will include a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Limited COVID-19 testing will also be available on site.

Kendra Walker, Pride Houston's executive vice president, said attendees can expect a day full of performances and vendors, all celebrating the contributions of our city's LGBTQ+ community.

"It is a homecoming," Walker said. "It is going to be like the LGBTQ+ family reunion, packed with tons of entertainment. It's a party with a purpose."

For tickets and more information, visit the Pride Houston website.
