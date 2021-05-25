Pregnant woman dies, but unborn baby survives Baytown shooting

Baytown police confirmed that Dominique Million died of her injuries, but her baby girl was successfully delivered. The newborn is under doctors' care at Texas Children's Hospital.
Baytown police responded to a call of shots fired at about 6:30 p.m. at the Brixton Apartments at 1601 Garth Road.
When detectives arrived, they learned that people inside two vehicles - one maroon and another black in color - had a shootout near the apartment complex.
One of the bullets entered an apartment, hitting Million, who was inside and not involved in the shooting.
Million was flown via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The medical examiner's office later confirmed that she died overnight.
Ronni Moore lives next door with her 1-year-old.
"It's so scary because, I mean, the bullets could have gone through the window, the wall. If we had been out here, we probably would have been shot, because we usually sit out here," said Moore.
Detectives also learned that a 20-year-old man was shot in the back as he stood outside the apartment. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and underwent surgery.
Detectives have said they believe Million's apartment was targeted.
Detectives had identified three persons of interest at the time: Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20.
However, on Friday afternoon, investigators said Monrose and Thomas are no longer persons of interest and released new details on who they're looking for.
They say three different men, identified as Aaron Heads Jr., Deavante Williams and Larry Harris, are now the focus of this investigation.
Eyewitness News spoke with several witnesses who reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Johanna Jones told ABC13 she was at her trade class in southwest Houston when she received a text message from her daughter saying there was a shootout at their complex.
"I was scared out of my mind," said Jones. "I thought something happened to my kids."
She said she reported seeing a large police presence when she arrived.
"I didn't see the ambulance at all, but I saw a lot of detectives," said Jones. "I went to check on my kids to make sure they were OK because I know they were outside playing."
Jones adds that she has met the victim before.
"I had made a joke with her saying, 'You're about to pop!'" said Jones, who told ABC13 she believes Million was between six or seven months pregnant. "I feel bad for the family. I feel bad for her friends. She was excited to have the baby."
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, submit a tip anonymously at the Baytown Police Department website, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 cash.
