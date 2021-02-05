prairie view a&m

Prairie View A&M experiencing network outages; faculty to resume classes on Monday

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Prairie View A&M University is currently experiencing network outages that are impacting the school's systems.

In a tweet published Thursday, PVAMU employees will be working from home "unless their position does not require technology or they are deemed critical."





Students are being asked to continue their school work at home. Faculty will resume class work on Monday, Feb. 8.
