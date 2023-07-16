Check your lottery tickets! Two lucky Texans, one in Katy, got the million-dollar prize. That leaves the jackpot rolling at just a cool $900 million.

No Powerball jackpot winner for Saturday's drawing, but 2 $1 million tickets sold in Texas

Although there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing, two lucky Texans woke up $1 million richer.

The two tickets matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball, winning the million-dollar prize.

One was purchased at the Edge Mart on Clay Road in Katy, and the other in Fresno, Texas, just north of Dallas.

The jackpot now grows to $900 million, making it the largest Powerball jackpot in history.

So check your lottery tickets!

Last night's numbers were: 2- 9- 43- 55- 57- and Powerball: 18.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

The Powerball is not the only massive lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now at $640 million.

