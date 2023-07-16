No Powerball jackpot winner for Saturday's drawing, but 2 $1 million tickets sold in Texas

Although there was no Powerball jackpot winner in Saturday night's drawing, two lucky Texans woke up $1 million richer.
The two tickets matched all five white balls, but not the Powerball, winning the million-dollar prize.
One was purchased at the Edge Mart on Clay Road in Katy, and the other in Fresno, Texas, just north of Dallas.
The jackpot now grows to $900 million, making it the largest Powerball jackpot in history.
So check your lottery tickets!
Last night's numbers were: 2- 9- 43- 55- 57- and Powerball: 18.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.
The Powerball is not the only massive lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now at $640 million.
