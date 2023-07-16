No winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing, jackpot now $900 million

No winning ticket has been declared for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now upped to $900 million for Monday.

No winning ticket has been declared for Saturday's Powerball drawing. The jackpot is now upped to $900 million for Monday.

Numbers were drawn for Saturday's $875 million Powerball drawing.

The numbers were: 57, 43, 02, 55, 09, Powerball: 18

The whopping prize money comes after no one won big in Wednesday night's drawing for $746,300,000.

The Powerball is not the only massive lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now at $640 million.

Powerball was last won back in April.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

