Powerball numbers drawn for $635 million jackpot

$635 million on the line in tonight's Powerball drawing

Numbers were drawn for Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $450 million.

The numbers were: 42-38-47-52-28 Powerball: 1

The jackpot ranks as the 6th largest in Powerball history and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history.
"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

