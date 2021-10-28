Thousands without power as windstorm blows across SE Texas

In the Houston area, CenterPoint Energy reported more than 43,000 customers were in the dark as of 7 p.m. Thursday. That number was down from the more than 108,000 customers who were without power earlier in the day.
Thousands more were in the dark in virtually every other county in the Houston area, including Fort Bend, Wharton, Galveston, Brazoria and Waller counties, according to poweroutage.us, a utility monitoring website.
Other areas were also impacted, including Entergy's service area, where several hundred in Walker, Polk, Chambers and Liberty counties were also without power.
Winds were gusting to at least 60 miles per hour Thursday afternoon at Houston's Hobby Airport, which reported several flight delays and a handful of cancellations. It wasn't clear if all of those were related to weather.
Some flights were also impacted at Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday afternoon, according to the website FlightAware.
The National Weather Service issued extended Gale Warnings for coastal areas of southeast Texas until Friday morning. The winds were also causing the shallow water levels in inland bays and waterways.
In Galveston, the Gulf water line had pushed beyond the jetties along the seawall due to the high winds.
Elsewhere in Texas, an 11-year-old boy was killed near Tyler in an accident blamed on high winds, KLTV reported. The child was riding a go-kart when a tree fell over and landed on him, authorities said.