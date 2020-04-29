Power knocked out to thousands across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapidly moving storms brought high winds to Houston, knocking out power to thousands Wednesday morning.

Nearly 160,000 customers were in the dark just before 6 a.m., according to CenterPoint Energy.

The outages came as winds in excess of 60 mph blew through Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, and Galveston counties, according to Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner.



Some areas may not see power restored until 11:30 a.m. according to CenterPoint's outage map estimates.

Photos from viewers showed minor damage, including a gas station canopy that was blown over in the Fifth Ward.



Traffic in the region slowed to a crawl as vehicles navigated through blinding rain and high water in some places.

After the storms clear on Wednesday morning, sunshine and lower humidity are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Another stormy cool front may arrive in the area late Tuesday or early Wednesday next week.

