Houston snarls to No. 8 on new list of US cities with worst traffic

Only two cities ranked higher than the Bayou City when it comes to most time wasted sitting in traffic, and you might be surprised by which two they are.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Few things are more frustrating for Houston drivers than sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. You're late, you're stuck, and you're wasting time and gas - every single day. It's no surprise that the Bayou City has ranked inside the top 10 in a new list of cities with the worst traffic.

The video above is from a 2021 report.

The average Houston driver lost 62 hours to traffic delays in 2023, according to Inrix's latest Global Traffic Scorecard. That's 16 hours more than the time tallied in 2022 and 20 hours more than the national average of 42 hours lost. Ouch!

Trends across the country after the pandemic continue to contribute to congestion. Remote work has led to a longer stretch of high-traffic hours instead of the usual pre-9 a.m. and post-5 p.m. rush hour surges - and less predictable peaks at that.

