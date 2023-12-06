New list shows Houston has 6 of top 10 most congested roads in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston traffic can be a bit of a nightmare at times, but a recently released list shows just how bad it really is.

A list from the Texas A &M Transportation Institute shows that Houston has six out of the 10 most congested roads in Texas.

The IH-610 West Loop topped the list. In 2022, the stretch between the Katy Freeway and Southwest Freeway cost drivers more than $120 million for the time spent sitting in traffic.

U.S. 59 through downtown was the next one on the list.

The fifth in the state was the stretch of Southwest Freeway between the West Loop and Highway 288.

Others on the list included the Katy Freeway, the Gulf Freeway, and the North Freeway.