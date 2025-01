Woman stabbed multiple times by her son near Cypress, Harris County sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to the Cypress area after a woman was reportedly stabbed multiple times by her son on Tuesday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 12600 block of Telge Rd.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect is possibly 18 years old.

The woman was taken to the hospital and her son was detained, Gonzalez said.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.