Woman involved in major crash that took out power poles in southwest Houston dies, HPD says

A new video shows the moment a sedan crashed into a truck, causing them to flip, and hit two power poles in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have confirmed someone died in a crash that took out multiple power poles in southwest Houston last week.

The Houston Police Department investigated the wreck last Thursday, June 5, at about 2:10 p.m. at 9200 Fondren Road.

The video above is from the original report: 3 hospitalized in crash with downed power lines in southwest Houston, HPD says

Police said a white Honda Accord and a white Ford pickup were going southbound on Fondren at a high rate of speed. When the Honda switched lanes, where the Ford was traveling, the Ford hit the Honda.

Both cars left the roadway, hitting street signs, poles, and trees before coming to a stop, HPD said.

The men driving the vehicles were taken to the hospital and were OK. A female passenger, identified as 37-year-old Reem Musallam, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Investigators are still looking into the deadly crash.