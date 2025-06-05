HPD working to clear major crash with downed power lines in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear the scene of a major crash involving two vehicles in the city's southwest side, in which video shows power poles were knocked down.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Houston Police Department shared on social media an image of the crash at the 9300 block of Fondren. Police added that due to the crash, all southbound lanes in that area will be closed for several hours.

SkyEye was over the scene and spotted the downed power poles and scattered debris.

Details on the crash remain unclear, but CenterPoint's outage map shows about 300 customers without power. At least three people have been hospitalized, according to officials