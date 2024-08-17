No arrests after woman found dead inside apartment off FM-1960 West, sheriff's office says

Deputies say they found the woman, who may be in her late 30s, dead in the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West on Friday afternoon. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive.

Deputies say they found the woman, who may be in her late 30s, dead in the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West on Friday afternoon. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive.

Deputies say they found the woman, who may be in her late 30s, dead in the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West on Friday afternoon. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive.

Deputies say they found the woman, who may be in her late 30s, dead in the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West on Friday afternoon. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside her apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the 4200 block of FM-1960 Road West and found the woman dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the victim was a Black woman who may be in her late 30s.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim lived with two others including an adult and a small child at the apartment complex.

Deputies say there are no suspects in custody at this time. It's unclear how she was killed or the motive.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe foul play is involved.