Woman claims self-defense in domestic shooting that killed man on Christmas Day, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will determine if a woman claiming self-defense will be charged with the shooting death of a man in west Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Christmas Day at about 11:50 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1445 Lakeside Estates Drive.

Jonathon Mason, 22, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD's investigation determined the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. The woman involved, 24, claims self-defense and is cooperating with the investigation, the department added.

It's unknown how the two knew each other or what led up to the shooting.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for review.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.