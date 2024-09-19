Navigating school threats 'the new norm' unless something is done, expert says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Schools across Greater Houston were flooded this week with threats of violence and instances of students having weapons on campus.

Among them was a stabbing at about 10 a.m. at Houston ISD's Sterling High School, where administrators issued a brief lockdown following the event. HISD said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between two students on campus.

The student stabbed was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect, also a student at the school, was placed into custody.

Then, Alief ISD said Elsik High School was placed on lockdown because a student reportedly brought a kitchen knife to school.

The rash of incidents has parents on edge and administrators scratching their heads for solutions.

"No parent should send their kid to school with the concern that they won't return," Michael Matranga, CEO of M6 Global Defense Group, said.

Matranga has made it his life work to help schools mitigate today's safety and security risks. He's the former head of school security at Texas City ISD and has also worked for the Secret Service. Now, he does safety consulting for districts across the country.

"It is a very delicate balance. I just think schools are in a very tough spot to be able to effectively do this," Matranga said.

Schools throughout Greater Houston have been put to the test since the start of the school year. Since Aug. 27, ABC13 tracked at least 17 reported incidents involving threats or weapons at local schools.

"If we work on reducing violence and thwarting those other behaviors, we are going to naturally reduce the risk of an active shooting if we reduce the grievances on campus," Matranga said. "That is where we are the most effective."

Matranga believes school districts should invest in mental health professionals, training, and comprehensive behavioral assessment plans. He said not every kid needs to be thrown in jail.

"I think it is counterproductive. I think it will cause further trauma to that child. I don't think it is preventative in nature at all," Matranga said.

On Monday, 18-year-old Andrea Torres was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Channelview High School. Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables said she was angry her 16-year-old friend was charged with posting an image of a gun online days earlier.

However, examples have been made of much younger offenders.

In Florida, deputies produced a video of a perp walk of an 11-year-old accused of threatening schools. The sheriff who released the video felt adult actions deserved adult consequences.

"He is not taking into consideration why the child would say these egregious things that would be a violation of the law in the first place," Matranga said.

The why matters more than anything, according to Matranga.

There is no overnight cure for school violence. It's a multi-pronged approach. Matranga said districts and law enforcement have to communicate effectively.

He said parents have a major role to play as well. Too often, they don't know what their kids are up to and are afraid to have tough conversations.

"I believe that this is the new norm. I really do, unless we get a hold of and prioritize mental health, not just for our kids, but as adults," Matranga said.

