Who will perform at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? 2025 concert lineup to be released Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a big day on the calendar for fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the event prepares to release the highly-anticipated concert lineup.

ABC13 is streaming the lineup reveal live at 7 p.m. You can watch it on our 24/7 channel in the video player above.

So far, the rodeo has been tight-lipped about who's set to take the star-shaped stage.

The biggest hint was dropped a couple months ago with the release of the genre calendar, which tells you what to expect when it comes to the types of music you'll hear at the concerts.

The shows run the duration of the rodeo, which is March 4-23.

Opening and closing nights will feature a country artist. This year, there's also a new category: Wild Card.

Performers in pop, rock, Christian and R &B/hip-hop are all on tap to hit the stage this year.

The concerts are also known for large turnouts.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers set an all-time paid concert attendance record with 75,600 fans.

Los Tigres Del Norte was the second highest with 75,595 on Go Tejano Day.

Over 400 artists have performed at RODEOHOUSTON. Gene Autry did it first in 1942.

Since then, George Strait has become a fan favorite - with multiple appearances.

Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Nickelback, and 50 Cent are all artists who've rocked the rodeo stage.

For the past three years, Houston favorite Bun B has dominated as a headliner with his Takeovers. The first was an H-Town Takeover in 2022. The following year was the Southern Takeover.

Earlier this year, Bun B completed the trilogy with his All-American Takeover.

Concert tickets will go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.