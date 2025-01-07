Post Malone shocks Houston bartender with 'life-changing' $20,000 tip

HOUSTON, Texas -- Music superstar Post Malone helped one Houston hospitality worker have a very Merry Christmas when he left a $20,000 tip during a visit to The Railyard, a neighborhood bar near River Oaks.

Malone, in town to participate in Beyoncé's halftime show at the Texans-Ravens game, stopped by the bar with fellow artist Shaboozey. When the bar's regulars picked up his tab, Malone requested that he be charged a small amount so he could leave a tip for bartender Renee Brown.

Needless to say, the single mother was shocked by what she saw on the receipt.

"I try to go above and beyond to take care of all of our customers, and loved seeing them interact with Post Malone when he visited - he was so genuine and made everyone feel comfortable," Brown said in a statement. "His generosity with this life-changing gift blew me away. This definitely wasn't the Christmas Eve I was expecting, but one I'm forever thankful to have had."

