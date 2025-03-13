Deadly, 4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes of IH-69 SB at Fountain View

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is working to get more details about a deadly crash that has blocked IH-69 Southwest Freeway for the last few hours during Thursday's morning commute.

Houston TranStar reported the crash at about 6 a.m. As of 9 a.m., it's still there.

The wreck, which is listed as having four vehicles involved, is blocking the right shoulder, the right lane and three center lanes, heading southbound at Fountain View Drive.

There's no word yet on who was killed or what led to the crash.

