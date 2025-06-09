13 Alert Traffic: Part of West Loop feeder northbound closed for emergency repairs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anyone heading to the West Loop near San Felipe can expect significant delays Monday morning.

Two lanes of the feeder road northbound are closed for emergency repairs.

TxDOT stated that the lanes will remain closed until the work is completed, but did not provide an estimated timeframe for the repairs.

Drivers can avoid that area by taking Post Oak Park Drive to Post Oak Parkway.

