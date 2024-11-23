This Week in Texas: Trump cabinet, bibles in Texas public schools, corruption investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the latest episode of This Week in Texas, ABC13 looks at the new Trump administration and its perhaps surprising lack of Texans nominated for high-ranking positions.

ABC13 takes a look at the push to include biblical teachings in Texas public schools.

And ABC13 digs into the latest public corruption investigation spearheaded by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Plus, we sit down with newly elected Houston Congresswoman Erica Lee Carter after her first full week on the job in This Week in Texas.

