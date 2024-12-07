Houston shuts off city water pumps as precaution following E. Harris County train derailment

The water supply is said to be safe, but the complete shut-off is out of caution after two box cars went into a canal in East Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New details are emerging following a train derailment in east Harris County on Friday evening, according to the officials.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly Twitter, that deputies responded to the Battlebell Road and Thompson Road crash.

Officials said that one of the trains rear-ended another, derailing several cars before sending two into the canal that connects the Trinity River to the San Jacinto.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 trains collide, causing 7 box cars to derail in east Harris County, sheriff says

Houston's water pumps have been shut off as a precaution, but city officials said the water is not affected now.

One of the cars did crash into a building, ABC13 learned Saturday morning.

HCSO said there were no injuries reported.

ABC13 learned that a few of the trains were carrying plastic pellets, some of which spilled. The other cars were either empty or contained liquid propane. Officials confirmed that those cars were not impacted and that there was no spillage.

Hazmat crews continued the clean-up as officials said Thompson Road was closed in both directions.

To avoid these affected areas, drivers can head west on Battlebell Road to get to FM-2100.

