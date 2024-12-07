2 trains collide, causing 7 box cars to derail in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- No injuries were reported after two trains collided with each other in east Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that deputies responded to the scene at Battlebell and Thompson Road.

Authorities say one train rear-ended another, causing seven box cars to derail.

Gonzalez said the box cars were transporting plastic pellets.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the north side of the racks will be shut down at Thompson Road and E. Wallisville. Additionally, the south side of the tracks will be closed at Dawkins and Thompson Road and at Spivey and Battlebell Road, deputies said.

To avoid these affected areas, drivers can head west on Battlebell Road to get to FM-2100.