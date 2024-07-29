3 Walmart employees arrested, accused of damaging up to $50K in equipment at Deer Park High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men were charged and arrested after allegedly causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to Deer Park High School.

According to charging documents, three masked men were seen on surveillance video breaking into the South Campus on July 16 at about 10:30 p.m.

While wandering the campus, 14 monitors, two computers, seven printers, one phone, seven keyboards, seven LG monitors, four desks, four chairs, and a classroom floor were damaged.

Court records show the damages were worth $30,000 to $50,000.

According to court records, a staff member recognized one of the men because of red hair sticking out of a mask.

Charging documents allege that one of the suspects is possibly a former or current student. Prosecutors noted that a fire was also started in the parking lot of the vision care center nearby.

One of the suspects was later identified, spoke to police, told them they were just there to explore, and they later started destroying things.

Another suspect admitted to breaking some items inside the school, including a photo ripped from the wall of a girl that one of them "talked to."

Documents show that 19-year-old Benjamin Jasso, 18-year-old Christian Tyson, and 19-year-old Sebastian Garcia Guillen were charged with criminal mischief in connection to the break-in.

The three men reportedly work together at Walmart on Spencer Highway, and they all have posted bonds.

Eyewitness News reached out to Deer Park ISD but has yet to hear back.