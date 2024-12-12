Video shows train derailing and wiping out the side of a building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days have passed since two trains collided, derailing 14 cars near Battlebell and Thompson Road. Those who witnessed the derailment say it's as fresh as ever.

"We heard it passing through the back, and all we heard was, 'Bang!' We were like, 'Whoa. What was that?' And everything in the garage shook," Shane Jones said.

The train rolled over onto Jones's property. It took out a fence and knocked a tree onto his tractor, but he said that he was feeling pretty lucky overall.

"When we heard it, we were like in shock, so obviously something was going on," Jones said.

According to Union Pacific, one train rear-ended the other, though they are still investigating how that happened.

A surveillance video shared only with ABC13 captures the moment two trains tear into a building at Inter-fab, a fabrication business.

The owner didn't want to go on camera, but he said the experience had been nothing but a headache.

His lot was built up to hold heavy machinery. Now it's a torn, mucky mess.

His building is in ruins, and he's not getting clear answers from Union Pacific about how and when it will be repaired.

Several of the overturned train cars were carrying plastic pellets. Union Pacific said they are working on cleaning those up, but a countless number of them can be seen embedded in the mud.

Two of the overturned cars, which were carrying liquid propane, are also a major concern. Union Pacific and the city agencies involved are sad that there were no HAZMAT spills or concerns about drinking water.

ABC13 asked if Union Pacific would be testing the water and soil, as several train cars still lay toppled over next to the tracks and canal leading to a reservoir, but they haven't answered us.

