1 person dead, another injured after truck T-bones car along US-59 Southwest Fwy NB: Sugar Land PD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly two-vehicle crash on the Southwest Freeway is being investigated in Sugar Land on Tuesday morning.

US-59 northbound was closed near First Colony and Sweetwater at about 5:25 a.m. due to the crash. As of 10:05 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the incident involved a truck that T-boned a passenger car, killing the person inside.

The police department stated that another person was taken to the hospital, although their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but an investigation is ongoing.