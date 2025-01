Incident cleared after truck spills wet concrete on FM 1960 at Kings Park Way, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have cleaned up a concrete spill in the Atascocita area Friday morning.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said a truck spilled the wet concrete all over the westbound lanes of FM 1960 near Kings Park Way.

SkyEye flew over the scene, and it appeared the incident had cleared.

It's unclear at this point what may have led to the reported spill.