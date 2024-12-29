Crews working to restore power to areas impacted by Saturday's deadly storms, officials say

Crews have begun restoring power and lights to those who lost electricity during Saturday's devastating storms that produced a deadly tornado and left multiple counties with debris-filled roads.

CenterPoint Energy said on Sunday morning that less than 2,300 people in the Greater Houston area are without power. Brazoria County, Cypress, and Galveston were most affected.

At last check, nearly 33,00 have had their power turned back on, according to the live outage tracker.

The company says that several power poles and equipment will need to be replaced, and the conductors will have to be re-hung because of the damage sustained through a powerful tornado.

Entergy Texas said more than 43% of customers have restored their power. The company says those outside the High Island area will have their power back on by the end of the day.

Residents in the Bolivar Peninsula will have their power restored by the end of the day on Monday.

Officials said high water crews and equipment had been dispatched to help with ongoing restoration efforts.

They have also opened a resource center on the Bolivar Peninsula for those needing to charge electronic devices and for relief from the storm-hit areas.

Site 1: High Island Gymnasium

Location: 2113 6th Street, High Island, TX 77623

Hours of Operation: 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Hours of Operation: 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Site 2: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department

Location: 1806 Broadway Avenue, Port Bolivar, TX 77650

Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Hours of Operation: 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

There is also a relief center in Splendora for those in need at the East Montgomery County Community Development Center on 16401 1st Street, Texas.

Customers are urged to stay safe and use caution after severe storms and remember these safety tips:

Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris.Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble.

Don't walk in flooded areas or standing water.Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

Keep your distance from working crews.Work sites can have any number of hidden dangers for the public, and distracting crews can cause accidents to happen.