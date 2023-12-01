Kenneth Espree, a Klein ISD music teacher, has resigned after being charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

Former Klein ISD teacher arrested, charged with possessing child pornography: 'Who can we trust?'

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Klein ISD music teacher has resigned after deputies said they found child pornography on his computer.

Kenneth Espree is now in jail on a $200,000 bond.

"My daughter was talking about how awesome he was. And my niece and nephew," a Greenwood Forest Elementary School parent, who was in tears, said.

Espree was a music teacher at Greenwood Forest when he was arrested in September. The now 29-year-old is accused of smoking meth and crack and has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography.

"You essentially admitted to having watched child pornography in the past but denied doing so recently," a judge said in court. "They did take possession of a couple of laptops and a cell phone. These items were searched according to a search warrant, found to contain both still images and videos of child pornography."'

Espree taught at Cy-Fair ISD from 2021 until he resigned in the spring. Officials wouldn't say what led to that resignation.

Then, Espree started working at Klein ISD.

According to a spokesperson there, he was put on administrative leave when deputies first reported the arrest, and then he resigned.

Parents weren't notified, according to the district, because Espree is not accused of any wrongdoing involving students.

"I would like to know what's going on at my child's school for my child's protection," parent Monica Martinez said.

"Now, what do we do? Who can we trust? I mean, the kids idolize these teachers," a Greenwood Forest grandparent said.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.