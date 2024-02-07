Klein Oak HS teacher charged with 5 counts of child porn possession, records show

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The Klein Oak High School principal informed parents and staffers on Wednesday with what he acknowledged as "unsettling" news: a teacher accused of accessing inappropriate images of minors online.

Principal Thomas Hensley sent a letter in the hours after authorities arrested Sebastian Baraldi, whom the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrested at his home in Spring on Wednesday morning.

Records show deputies booked the 55-year-old educator on five counts of felony possession of child pornography. A bond was not listed.

Eyewitness News is pursuing additional information from the district attorney's office about what led to accusing Baraldi.

Klein Oak High School teacher Sebastian Baraldi was arrested and charged with child pornography possession on Feb. 7, 2024. Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office

The Klein Oak letter doesn't go into great detail about the arrest either, but Hensley wrote that Baraldi isn't returning to the campus or any other in the Klein Independent School District until they learn the outcome of the ongoing investigation conducted by law enforcement.

"We understand that this news is unsettling and are committed to transparently dealing with this situation. Our highest priority is the safety of our students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect them. If the allegations prove true, we encourage the criminal justice system to take every appropriate action," the letter read in part.

Hensley urged parents to speak with their children about the matter and to report any pertinent information to him at 832-484-5101 or Klein ISD police at 832-249-4266.

ABC13's search of the Klein Oak High School website on Wednesday afternoon didn't produce a result for Baraldi's name.

