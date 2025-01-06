Texas power grid operator, ERCOT, issues Weather Watch through Friday due to arctic air

Despite the alert, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, and no action is needed from customers.

Despite the alert, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, and no action is needed from customers.

Despite the alert, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, and no action is needed from customers.

Despite the alert, ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal, and no action is needed from customers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas power grid operator is keeping a close eye on the grid as we deal with below-freezing temperatures.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has issued a Weather Watch through Friday because of the arctic air. Officials say grid conditions are expected to be normal.

FULL FORECAST: Below-freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills Monday morning

Freeze Warnings and a Cold Weather Advisory are in effect Monday morning with temperatures dropping below-freezing for the first time this season.

Because of that, no action is needed from customers. The Weather Watch is an alert ERCOT sends out to say they are aware there will be higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

The company said it completed pre-winter safety and readiness actions in the Houston area, including testing and inspecting critical equipment and repairing damaged insulation and water-proofing materials.

WIth the cold snap here, Star of Hope which has helped people experiencing homelessness in Houston since 1907, will be working to pass out coats, hats, and blankets starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday to the city's homeless.

READ MORE: Cold weather preparations begin in Houston as officials look to safely shelter the homeless

Ahead of a significant cold snap arriving in SE Texas next week, plans are being made to help those who are unhoused.

There are an estimated 3,200 unhoused people in Houston.

Star of Hope could use your help if you have any cold weather gear to spare. They are collecting new or gently-used coats of all sizes, hats, blankets -- anything you'd use to stay warm.

You can drop off donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week either at their Lamar Street location downtown or at their Reed Road location off SH-288.

Star of Hope is trying to help as many people as they can. They say both of their shelters are either at or near capacity.

SEE ALSO: More preparation may be needed for Houston area winter tornadoes, National Weather Service says

Many communities in southeast Texas are starting the new year by recovering from the tornadoes that tore through the area last week. Is this Houston's new normal?

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.