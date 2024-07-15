Investigation underway into CenterPoint Energy's response to Beryl: 'The clock is ticking'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Public Utility Commission is investigating CenterPoint Energy's response to Hurricane Beryl, as fewer than 200,000 customers remain in the dark.

CenterPoint said it expects to have 90% of customers back online on Monday, a week after Beryl made landfall.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor John Whitmire toured the resource staging area for first responders at NRG Stadium on Monday amid growing pressure to restore power to thousands of Houstonians after Beryl.

PUC Chairman Thomas Gleeson, part of the touring party, said the informal investigation process into the power company had already been underway. He announced the formal process set for the next PUC meeting on July 25.

"CenterPoint has to do better. I cannot urge this enough. I have tried to stress with their executives that CenterPoint has to have a sense of urgency," Gleeson said. "We will bring to the Legislature and the governor more long-term fixes to address these issues that will probably need statutory change."

"The big problem that remains, the big problem that is the cause of most everything else I've talked about already, is the problem that Centerpoint has completely dropped the ball with regard to getting the power back on," Abbott said.

Abbott set multiple deadlines for CenterPoint, including providing a plan by the end of the month to improve reliability and removing vegetation that threatens powerlines by the end of August.

"(The series of directives) must get done and articulate to me exactly what they're going to do to meet my demands by July 31," Abbott said. "The clock is ticking for CenterPoint to step up and get the job done."

Abbott said he would demand that the PUC reject CenterPoint's request to recover a profit in its pending request before the commission if the company does not comply. The governor also added that CenterPoint would have to reconsider the territory it serves.

"A power company on the Gulf Coast should never be caught off guard," Abbott said during a news conference Sunday at Gallery Furniture. "CenterPoint must specify actions it will take in the coming months that it did not take in Beryl that will reduce or eliminate power outages in the event of another tropical storm arriving in the Gulf Coast."

Whitmire, who sat by Abbott, said the city is working to fix broken traffic lights and that there's a backlog at the hospital facilities.

Monday's press conference was held at NRG Stadium, which has also served as a medical shelter, helping those discharged from the hospital but unable to return home because of damage or lack of electricity.

There has been a call for civility from Harris County leaders as more electric utility workers report feeling unsafe on the job.

CenterPoint is now on the defense and responding to the rising concerns.

In a press release, the company said it prepares year-round for hurricanes and has doubled its investments in the electric system over the last five years. It said it quickly called on additional help to increase the already 3,000 crews pre-positioned for Hurricane Beryl.

"We have heard and understand our customers' frustrations, and we are committed to working together with the State, local government, regulators, and community leaders both to help the Greater Houston area recover from Hurricane Beryl and to improve for the future. We are committed to doing a thorough review of our response to support our customers and our communities, especially when they need us most. We know they are counting on us, and we are committed to being there for them," the company stated.

